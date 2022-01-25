Police log

MONDAY

-3:30 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-11:33 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

–11:14 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Universal Credit Union on Michigan Street.

11:14 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:15 a.m.: warrant. Jayden Lee Nicely, 22, of Covington, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Donald L. Phelps, 60, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:58 a.m.

Phelps was in a driveway in the 700 block of South Vandemark Road when he attempted to turn northbound onto South Vandemark Road but slid on the snowy roadway and into the left side of the northbound on Vandemark that was driven by Gunnar Mason Young, 24, of Russia.

• Cletus H. Walker, 42, of Sidney, was cited with two failure to control violations after two separate two-vehicle crashes on Sunday; one of the crashes was at 3:26 p.m.

Walker was traveling southeast on Spruce Avenue when he hit the mirror of the parked vehicle on the side of the roadway that is owned by Rhonda Elaine Davis-Vance, of Sidney.

Immediately preceding this crash, at 3:03 p.m., Walker was traveling eastbound on Colonial Drive when he hit the parked vehicle on the side of the road that is owned by William Mason McKenzie, of Sidney.

According to the crash report, Walker admitted to police he fell asleep at the wheel.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:08 to 3:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-12:03 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.