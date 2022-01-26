Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:27 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 2900 block of West Russell Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 300 block of Canal Street on Port Jefferson.

-7:31 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. An adult was arrested after a report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 200 block of Shannon Drive in Anna.

-4:56 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-4:51 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped at state Route 66 at Miami Shelby West.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:19 p.m.

Tessa Jo Allen, 22, of DeGraff, was traveling westbound on Dingman Slagle Road and when negotiating the curve she slid off the road and hit the guardrail causing damage to her vehicle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

3:24 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

