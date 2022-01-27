Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

–11:44 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2500 block of Miami River Road.

-9:52 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 6000 block of Wright Puthoff Road.

-8:27 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2500 block of Miami River Road.

–4:31 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1000 block of County Road 25 in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:14 a.m.: arrest. An adult was arrested after a report of a reckless vehicle was investigated in the 7000 block of state Route 274 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–12:55 a.m. to 1:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-4:15 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Route 29 at Jackson Road in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

