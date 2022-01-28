The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Bobby J. Morrow, 48, of Kenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Depalo, 58, of Anna, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

James M. Seeley, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Trenton Lee Wilson, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 49 mph in a 25 mph, $181 fine.

Tammie Jo Simcoe, 39, of Anna, was charged with speeding, 83 mph in a 55 mph, $205 fine.

William Travis Saunders, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine. Case set for LIP review on Jan. 28, 2022.

Michael Thomas Hayes, 27, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sierra Michelle Sowry, 23, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, 84 mph in a 55 mph, and driver seat belt violation (dismissed), $130 fine.

Ashley Elaine Rodeheffer, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under a child support suspension and an active warrant for arrest; taken to Shelby County Jail, $386 fine.

Tammy R. Adkins, 45, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Michaela Marie Kelly, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Hulen Wesson, 80, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Breianna Wilson, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving with expired plates, $136 fine.

Aaron Michael Gannon, 26, of Piqua, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Sherly Elizabeth Abraham, 39, of Dacula, Georgia, was charged with speeding, 87 mph in a 70 mph; amended to 74 mph in a 70 mph, $255 fine.

Minh Anh Phan, 56, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, 86 mph in a 70 mph, $135 fine.

Jesse A. Wriston, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rhett Butler, 39, of Washington Court House, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shelbie J. Johns, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, case dismissed under the LIP program, $105 fine.

Jacob Michael Johnson, 19, of Troy, was charged with speeding, 93 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Axel M. Lundstrom, 42, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ted William Moore, 65, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kent L. Topp, 48, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Allen Null, 19, of Sidney, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after property damage, failure to control, and driving under suspension, $238 fine.

Toban L. Glover, 47, of Trotwood, was charged with illegal starting/backing, amended to lighted lights required, $261 fine.

Matthew W. Heaton, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 51 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

James Allen Perkins, 51, of Gibsonburg, was charged with driving with an expired license and failure to file registration, $161 in fines.

Jane Freytag, 81, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 52 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Karen S. Roesser, 62, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, $136 fine.

Chance Andrew Yahl, 24, of St. Marys, was charged with driving under suspension with restrictions, dismissed under the LIP program, $111 fine.

Jonathan Edward Arnold, 44, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Michael David Garrett, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 79 mph in a 55 mph, $175 fine.