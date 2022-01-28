Police log

FRIDAY

-2:26 a.m.: possession of drugs. Conrad Blaine Booher, 52, of Sidney, was arrested on possessing drugs and criminal tools charges.

THURSDAY

-6:15 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-2:59 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of East Water Street.

-9:32 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Buckeye Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-11:46 p.m.: driving under the influence. Kurtis Alan Noykos, 33, of Minster, was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

Christopher D. Lee, 52, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:53 p.m.

Lee backed-up in the east-west alley in the 200 block of Forest Street when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle at the location that was driven by Ronald E. Farley, 64, of Sidney.

• Darlena K. Smith, 59, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:47 a.m.

Smith was traveling northbound the 2600 block of Terryhawk Drive when she hit an unoccupied white 2013 Ford Explorer owned by the city of Sidney that was facing the south on the east side of the road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-11:53 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-7:09 a.m. to 9:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:53 a.m. to 11:31 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-7:58 a.m. to 4:18 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-1:33 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

TUESDAY

-3:15 to 8:29 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-7:59 a.m. to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-11:41 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:19 a.m. to 5:31 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-9:17 a.m. to 9:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

