Sentences issued for vandalism, probation violations

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court handed down sentences for vandalism, along with counterfeiting and drug- and alcohol-related probation violations.

Chad Michael Avey, 31, Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to restitution of $2,200 to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, probation of up to five years, and completion of anger and rage counseling, for attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor, after pleading guilty to this lesser charge on Dec. 13, 2021. On or about July 6, 2021, while an inmate, Avey allegedly cracked a window inside the Shelby County Jail and was initially charged with one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

Brett Allen Copeland, 30, at large, failed to appear for scheduled sentencing on Jan. 24, 2022, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Dec. 17, 2021, he entered a plea of guilty to the amended charge of attempted failure to provide a change of address, a fifth-degree felony. Copeland was initially indicted on the same named charge but amended to a fourth-degree felony. On or about Aug. 24, 2021, he reportedly failed to notify the Sheriff about his relocation after a previous conviction for sexual conduct with a minor.

The inability to follow the rules of probation resulted in additional sentencing.

Daveonta K. Reid, 25, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was sentenced to a 18 months in prison, all costs of prosecution, and a discretionary maximum of two years of post-release probation, for violation of probation. Reid was initially indicted on four counts of drug-related charges and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle on or about Nov. 8, 2018. On March 18, 2019, a plea of guilty was entered to the amended charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, while the remaining charges were dismissed by the state. Reid’s initial sentence was 30 days in jail, $175 fine as well as all costs of prosecution, and five years of probation transferred to Michigan.

Dakoda Branscomb, 24, of Sidney and Troy, was sentenced to one year in prison, all costs of prosecution, and a discretionary probation of up to two years for violating probation. Between August 2019 through August 2020, Branscomb allegedly engaged in the creation and dissemination of counterfeit checks. Branscomb was initially indicted on the charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, that was reduced to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing resulted in financial penalties in the amount of $448.79 in restitution and all costs of prosecution, five years of probation, treatment at the WORTH Center and STAR House (or similar program), mental health counseling, as well as taking medications as prescribed, where sentence violation could result in 18 months in prison and three years of discretionary probation. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 8, 2021, the probation officer noted that Branscomb did not take prescribed medication, associated with a felon, did not successfully complete the Shelby House Recovery Home treatment program, as well as admitted to using and tested positive for THC (marijuana) and fentanyl.

Ishmeal I. Mayfield, 24, at large/Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to one year in prison (less 13 days of credit), along with all costs of prosecution, and a discretionary probation of up to two years, for violating probation. Mayfield was initially indicted on one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle on or about June 20, 2021. He and pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, 2021, to the same named charge, but amended to a fifth-degree felony. Mayfield was initially sentenced to a $200 fine and all costs of prosecution, successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling, five years of probation (entitled to nine days of jail credit), and the forfeiture of his Taurus G3 9mm handgun. Violating the probation could result in a basic term of six to 12 months in prison, and up to two years of discretionary probation.

Payton T. Paphanchith, 24, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for violating probation. On Nov. 7, 2021, Paphanchith violated probation by leaving the state of Ohio without permission, and on Nov. 19, 2021, leaving the state again, being dishonest with the probation officer about leaving the state and having a cell phone, and refusing to provide the cell phone’s password. On Jan. 2, 2019, Paphanchith entered a guilty plea to one count of drug possession (liquid hashish), a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 20 days in jail, five years of probation, and all costs of prosecution. Violating the probation could have resulted in one year in in prison followed by up to three years of probation. After filing a Motion for Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, however, Paphanchith was ordered to successfully complete a rehabilitation program and given probation.