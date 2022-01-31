Indictments issued for drug-related charges

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury indicted four individuals on drug-related charges Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Johnny Bush, 25, of Sidney, was indicted for drug trafficking, a third-degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. On or about Jan. 21, 2022, Bush allegedly prepared between 5,000 grams and 20,000 grams of marijuana for sale, possessing bags for storage, and then ran to try to escape the arresting officers. Additionally, the grand jury found a total of $2,900 in seized cash and gift cards resulted from Bush’s alleged drug sales.

Cody Cook, 27, of Houston, was indicted for three drug-related felonies: aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), possession of drugs (cocaine), and possession of criminal tools (containers) for events that are alleged to have taken place on or about Dec. 30, 2021, each being fifth-degree felonies.

Amy Hammons, 37, of Sidney, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a baggie), each being a fifth-degree felony, for events allegedly occurring on or about Dec. 13, 2021.

Shelbi L. Brandyberry, 35, at large, was indicted for alleged possession of drugs (Fentanyl) and possessing criminal tools (a syringe) on or about July 20, 2021, each being fifth-degree felonies.

Other felony indictments were handed down by the grand jury. These included charges relating to leading police officers on a high-speed chase, grand theft auto, forgery, theft, improperly storing a gun in a vehicle, and failure to appear.

Sonny Gordon Olivio, 29, of Leipsic, was indicted for theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Jan. 22, 2022, Olivio allegedly stole a 2012 GMC Acadia.

Tyree Carter, 36, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was indicted for failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On or about Jan. 18, 2022, Carter is accused of fleeing at speeds exceeding 100 mph and risking serious harm to others.

John C. Iverson, 58, of Miamisburg, was indicted for two counts of forgery and one count of theft, each being fifth-degree felonies. On or about Jan. 4, 2022, Iverson allegedly signed and cashed three fraudulent checks at First National Bank in Sidney, in the following amounts: $2,577.10, $1,000, and $2,677.10.

Amoni Hassen Massey, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Jan. 6, 2022, Massey allegedly had a loaded 9 mm Taurus PT 709 handgun within his reach, stored between the two front seats of his vehicle.

Jeremy Myers, 44, at large, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Meyers reportedly failed to appear for a change of plea hearing scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022.

Stacy L. Reynolds, 49, at large, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The Shelby County Common Pleas court notes that Reynolds did not report to the scheduled change of plea hearing on Jan. 21, 2022.