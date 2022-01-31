Police log

SUNDAY

-8:05 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at a property in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-6:25 p.m.: unauthorized use. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Landings of Sidney on West Russell Road.

-3:47 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Northwood Dixie Apartments on Northwood Drive.

SATURDAY

-10:15 p.m.: warrant. Brandy Lee Brandyberry, 35, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:08 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-8:50 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-8:04 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1100 block of Apple Blossom Lane.

-6:08 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:08 p.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported at Goodwill on East Court Street.

-2:16 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-12:39 a.m.: driving under the influence. Joey Shannon Jarnigan, 33, of Miamisburg, was issued a summons for OVI.

FRIDAY

-6:55 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2600 block of Spearhead Court.

-5 p.m.: obstructing official business. Kurtis Alan Noykos, 33, of Minster, was arrested on obstructing official business charges.

-3:22 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at a property in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-2:01 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1800 block of Robert Drive.

-1 p.m.: theft without consent. William David Ruckman, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on theft without consent charges.

-1 p.m.: possessing drug abuse instruments. Megan Lynn Leonard, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on possessing drug abuse instruments charges.

-2:26 a.m.: possession of drugs. Conrad Blaine Booher, 52, of Sidney, was arrested on possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

-3:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Dollar General on West Russell Road.

Crashes

Jamie S. Janes, 47, of DeGraff, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:07 a.m.

Janes was traveling northeast on Main Avenue in the far right lane and when she attempted to turn left onto Poplar Street, she hit the northbound vehicle in the far left lane on Main Avenue that was driven by Teresa A. Sawyer, 47, of Sidney.

• Dillon Bundy, 29, of Sidney, was issued a summons for OVI and cited with failure to control after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:37 a.m.

Bundy’s vehicle slid while navigating a westbound turn Fair Oaks Drive and then crashed into a parked vehicle on the opposite side of the road that is owned by Jason Houston, 47, of Sidney. Bundy then crashed into a second vehicle parked on the opposite side of the road that is also owned by Houston, both in the 1600 block.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:43 a.m. to 9:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-8:50 a.m. to 10:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-10:20 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-6:54 a.m. to 4:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-2:17 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

-12:27 to 8:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.