Police log

MONDAY

-7:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-6:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-5:52 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-5:27 p.m.: warrant. Jesse A. Wriston, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:05 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Foxcross Drive.

–11:32 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

Crashes

Catelynn Weiler, 31, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:35 a.m.

Weiler was sitting at the read light facing the south when it turned green and she went forward and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Adam G. Morrow, 29, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:51 to 4:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.