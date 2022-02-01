Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11 a.m.: assault. An assault was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-10:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated at the sheriff’s office.

-9:31 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:06 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:23 to 8:16 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-10 a.m. to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.