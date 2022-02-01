The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Nathan Wayne West, 33, of Loveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Ray Allen, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $135.

James Lee Burks, 66, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marsha Ann Davidson, 71, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel F. Egbert, 42, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding (July 20, on SR-29), $135 fine.

Daniel F. Egbert, 42, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding (July 21, on SR-274), $135 fine.

Christina Amber Hunter, 26, of Dayton was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Abigail Miller, 21, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles Stephen Pace, 70, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ted James Vehorn, 61, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding and distracted driver (with penalty enhancement), $225 fine.

Taylor Lynn Gross, 27, of Sidney, was charged with a stop sign violation, $136 fine.

Rashel Lyn Reier, 57, of Sidney, was charged with failure to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, $136 fine.

Christian Powell, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license, $186 fine.

Brian J. Wood, 38, of Sidney, was charged with operating a vehicle without maintaining reasonable control, $136 fine.

Gui Lin, 44, of Sidney, was charged with failing to obey a traffic control device, case dismissed.

John P. McCoy, 40, of Sidney, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Camille Nicole Tucker, 30, of Sidney, was charged with stop or yield sign violation, $136 fine.

Briana Brown, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 47 mph in a 25 mph, $181 fine.

Brandy Louise Stamey, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension with a child support restriction and contempt of court, one day in jail (with one day served), $382 fine.

Albert Wilt, 75, of Botkins, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Iris Anne Wright, 21, of Springfield, was charged with driving under suspension from a prior DUI, three days of jail time, $486 fine.

Candace N. Brown, 31, of Sidney, was charged with stop or yield sign violation, $136 fine.

Diana L. Rodgers, 52, of Jackson Center, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (running a red light), $136 fine.

Sherri D. Wildermuth, 62, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), $136 fine.

Hazel Ann Nance, 56, of Lockbourne, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), $136 fine.

Joshua Daulton Elmore, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 43 mph in a 25 mph, $141 fine.

Scott N. Dorsey, 62, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, $136 fine.

Camimarie E. Lloyd, 34, of Greenville, was charged with driving without a license, $136 fine.

Benjamin James Menke, 23, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin J. Doseck, 55, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony D. Taylor, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Larry Leroy Byrd, 70, of Jackson Center, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), $136 fine.

Kimberly L. Tucker, 45, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (light change to red light), $136 fine.