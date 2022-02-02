Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:27 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1700 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

MONDAY

-9:31 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Sidney

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of West College Street in Jackson Center.

TUESDAY

-10:46 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Birch Street in Jackson Center.

-9:07 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:16 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-4:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-10:44 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

