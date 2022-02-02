Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-9:27 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1700 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
MONDAY
-9:31 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Sidney
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-7:59 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of West College Street in Jackson Center.
TUESDAY
-10:46 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Birch Street in Jackson Center.
-9:07 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:16 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
TUESDAY
-4:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-10:44 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.