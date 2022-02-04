Police log

THURSDAY

-9:15 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the Old Wash House on East Court Street.

-4:25 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at VP Racing on Michigan Street.

-2:47 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Plum Ridge Trail.

-12:54 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Hilltop Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-5:09 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

-2:35 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Merri Lane.

-2 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-11:44 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-10:32 to 10:47 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-10:06 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-4:53 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated subject was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Crashes

• Brandon L. VanFleet, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday on 6:13 p.m.

VanFleet was traveling eastbound in the 2200 block of Michigan Street when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him, driven by James E. Cox Jr., 55, of Sidney, that was making a right hand turn.

• Joshua L. Pleasant, 33, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a crash on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

Pleasant was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he turned left and hit the eastbound vehicle, driven by John W. Forsythe, 57, of Jackson Center, on Michigan Street.

• Chloe Marie Grillot, 18, of Versailles, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:58 p.m.

Grillot was backing out of a garage on Mound Street near South Ohio Avenue when she hit a parked vehicle on the north side of the road that is owned by the US Post Office.

• Brittany Dankworth, 31, of Sidney, was cited with a speed violation after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

Dankworth was traveling westbound on West Russell Road when she failed to stop for the stopped vehicle, driven by Danny Woods, 59, of Sidney, in front in traffic of her at the intersection with Vandemark Road and struck the rear of Woods’ vehicle.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.