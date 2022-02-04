Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

–8:02 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Kuther Road at state Route 29.

WEDNESDAY

-9:33 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash dumping was reported in the 1000 block of Doorley Road.

-4 p.m.: threats or harassment. A crash was reported in the 6000 block of state Road 47 in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:40 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 13700 block of Lock Two Road.

-11:51 a.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested after a domestic incident was investigated in Jackson Center.

THURSDAY

-7:26 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 219 at I-75 in Botkins.

-4:59 p.m.: investigate complaint. A citation was issued after a complaint was investigated in the 100 block of Brentwood Court in Anna.

-3:14 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of Sioux Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:42 a.m. to 2:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:58 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report of downed lines at West Park Street at North Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-9:26 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.