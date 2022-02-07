Police log

SUNDAY

-8:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Levi Scott Hurst, 21, at large, was arrested on domestic violence, obstructing official business and criminal damage/endangering charges.

-4:58 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-8:11 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Wingers Sports Bar & Grill on Michigan Street.

-6:58 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-6:13 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-5:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Old Wash House on East Court Street.

FRIDAY

-9:39 p.m.: unauthorized use. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:28 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the area of Linden Avenue and Park Street.

-1:07 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 500 block of Bon Air Drive.

-1:07 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at Michigan Street at Oak Avenue.

-12:03 to 12:05 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-11:46 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Bridges Community Action Center on Childrens Home Road.

-7:22 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Crashes

William J. Powers, 29, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:18 p.m.

Powers was traveling eastbound on Dallas Street from a stop sign and into the intersection of South Main Avenue when he was hit by the northbound vehicle on South Main Avenue that was driven by William M. Maher, 33, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:39 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-2:31 a.m. to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-10:22 a.m. to 9:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

-7:03 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

FRIDAY

-8:41 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-7:48 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak.

-3:52 a.m. to 9:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-1:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-8:50 a.m. to 10:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-10:20 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-4:07 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:24 to 4:44 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes; nothing was found at the earlier crash.

-12:21 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

