Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-2:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. A report of drugs was investigated at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.
-2:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. A report of drugs was investigated at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.
SUNDAY
-12:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-6:20 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 10700 block of Pasco Montra Road.
-5:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-12:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.