Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. A report of drugs was investigated at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-2:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. A report of drugs was investigated at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

SUNDAY

-12:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:20 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 10700 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-5:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-12:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.