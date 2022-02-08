Police log

MONDAY

-10:24 p.m.: warrant. Amanda Kae Health, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:59 to 6:32 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

Crashes

Jarrod D. Whitehead, 45, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:54 a.m.

Whitehead was traveling westbound on Russell Road hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him in traffic that was driven by Dawn S. Botner, 64, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:33 a.m. to 1:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

