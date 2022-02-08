Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:08 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Cisco Road in Sidney.

MONDAY

-4:46 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2500 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-8:02 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Curtiss D. Chalfant, 47, of Minster, was cited with driveling under OVI suspension and operating a motor vehicle with an invalid licence plate.

Village log

MONDAY

-4:46 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 400 block of Risha Avenue in Anna.

TUESDAY

-7 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 12600 block of McCartyville Road in Anna.

-6:03 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of South Main Street in Jackson Center.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:20 p.m.

Autumn Elizabeth Williams Cowan, 18, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Millcreek Road when an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line causing her to swerve to avoid being hit and lost control on the icy roadway, exited the road to the left and hit a utility pole and mailbox.

Her vehicle became disabled and was towed away by Howell’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:57 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 700 block of Tower Drive in Fort Loramie.

MONDAY

-8:06 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a wash down in the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-3:50 to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

