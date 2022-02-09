Police log

WEDNESDAY

TUESDAY

-10:24 p.m.: warrant. Shawnda Nicole Jones, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:57 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Lindsay Brook Roth, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on aggravated menacing charges.

-9:43 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

-7:56 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

-4 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 300 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-10:15 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-8:01 p.m.: damage. Past damage in progress was reported in the 300 block of Oak Avenue.

-7:45 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

-3:27 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Chase Bank on Poplar Street.

-1:15 a.m.: warrant. Phillip Aaron Michael Whalen, 28, of Covington, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Jack Hart, 68, of Waverly, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:22 a.m.

Hart was operating a semitrailer, owned by Fleet First, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, northbound on North Walnut Avenue and when he attempted to turn right onto Grove Street he hit a stop sign and fire hydrant.

• Drew Gary, 60, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m.

Gary was traveling southbound on East Avenue and when he turned right onto Washington Street he side swiped a parked vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street that is owned by Robert Shoe, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

