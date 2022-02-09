Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:37 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 5600 block of Knoop Johnson Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:39 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated at Anna Local Schools on McRill Way in Anna.

-7:32 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Street.

TUESDAY

-4:58 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 13800 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

Crashes

Aiden Michael Burns, 16, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:01 a.m.

Burns was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole before coming to a stop on the left side of the vehicle facing the east in the southbound lane.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:14 p.m.: fire rekindle. Firefighters responded to a report of a rekindling of the Tuesday fire at 7335 Wells Road in Anna.

-8:33 a.m. to 2:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.