Police log

THURSDAY

-2:17 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Kenneth Ashley Brackett, 48, of Xenia, was arrested on possessing criminal tools, tampering with drugs and trafficking in drugs charges.

WEDNESDAY

-8:22 to 9:03 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove an individual from the same property in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-5:13 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Krogers on Michigan Street.

-5:03 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Dingman Street.

-4:04 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Shelby County Counseling on East Court Street.

-12:42 p.m: scam. A scam was reported in the 700 block of Crescent Drive.

-10:16 a.m: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Hilltop Apartments on Hill Top Avenue.

-9:25 a.m.: trespassing. Tresspassing was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-3:02 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:46 a.m. to 5:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

TUESDAY

-8:40 a.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-8:16 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:33 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

MONDAY

-10:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

-9:09 to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

