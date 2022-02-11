Police log

FRIDAY

-1:30 a.m.: warrant. Bryce Thomas McKee White, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-11:27 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 100 block of West Ruth Street.

-8:56 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-8:04 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Alyeska Auto on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6 p.m.: warrant. Dustin Daniel Snyder, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-4:27 p.m.: suspicious subject/vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at Hibbett Sports on Michigan Street.

-3:43 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-8:58 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:34 to 7:41 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

