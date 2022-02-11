Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

–7:56 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5900 block of state Route 29.

-9:28 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 19500 block of Deam Road.

THURSDAY

-8:19 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 7400 block of Stoker Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:46 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported at Anna Local Schools on McRill Way in Anna.

-1:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 12900 block of Amsterdam Road in Anna.

THURSDAY

-3:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint of a child playing on the road was reported in the 3100 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:08to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

