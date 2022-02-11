Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
–7:56 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5900 block of state Route 29.
-9:28 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 19500 block of Deam Road.
THURSDAY
-8:19 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 7400 block of Stoker Road.
Village log
FRIDAY
-2:46 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported at Anna Local Schools on McRill Way in Anna.
-1:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 12900 block of Amsterdam Road in Anna.
THURSDAY
-3:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint of a child playing on the road was reported in the 3100 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-4:08to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
