SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Britain J. M. Weaver, 24, of Piqua, was charged with driving without a license, $186 fine.

Dustin D. Hoel, 37, of Vandalia, was charged with driving while texting and speeding, 72 mph in a 55 mph, $261 fine.

Joshua Elliston, 45, of Sidney, was charged with running a stop sign and driving without a license, $211.

Zouoly Nina Yaba, 47, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, resulting in an accident, $136 fine.

Jeremy A. Blair, 38, of Maplewood, was charged with driving under suspension, case dismissed under the LIP program, $186 fine.

Kayla Dawn Franklin, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Alisha Treon, 33, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine paid.

Shawna Danielle Pellman, 39, of Sidney, was charged with failing to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), $136 fine.

William T. McElroy, 45, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ciara Dawn Ferguson, 24, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, red light, $136 fine.

Eulid Ahmaad Carter, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Lee Coan, 52, of Dublin, Texas, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Lauren Jean Crouch, 26, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordanny Jimenez, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding in Tawawa Park, 40 mph in a 15 mph, $181 fine.

Mark A. Dershem, 56, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116.

Jackson Mills Krejsa, 20, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dawn M. Varney, 54, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Denise Marie Mahan, 56, of Anna, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jennifer Ann Thieman, 38, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Forrest T. Bogan, 49, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, 79 mph in a 55 mph, $181 fine.

Wallace B. Wagner, Jr., 65, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher T. Kenard, 22, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Christopher D. Drew, 59, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Todd I. Jordan, 52, of Sidney, was charged with failure to yield right of way when turning left, $130 fine.

Kenneth Francis Staggenborn, 24, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amber M. Couchot, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Seth Klingel, 42, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop after an accident with property damage, nine days in jail (house arrest permitted), one year of probation, license suspended for 180 days, $988 fine.

Kurtis L. Fogle, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Elizabeth Louise Duer, 23, of Piqua, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $136 fine.

Dylan Anthony Snider, 24, of Wapakoneta, was charged with right of way at intersection, $130 fine.

Tamara M. Jones, 61, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 77 mph in a 55 mph, $181 fine.

Keith Eugene Brown, 61, of Minster, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Brittany Nicole Belt, 33, of Fairborn, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $261 fine.

Susan M. Huelsman, 65, of Chickasaw, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.