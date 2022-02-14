Police log

SUNDAY

-3:52 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of Shelby Street.

-1:38 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-11:24 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of Piper Street.

-10:17 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-1:18 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at the Dawg Pound Lounge on North Vandemark Road.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Best One Tire & Service on South Stolle Avenue.

-9:47 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-3:08 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at the Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-9:45 p.m.: recovered stolen property. Stolen property or vehicle was reported recovered in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:11 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of East Court Street.

FRIDAY

-10:50 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.

-8:15 p.m.: resisting arrest. Colt Michael Scherer, 32, of DeGraff, was arrested on resisting arrest charges.

-6:47 a.m.: theft. A past theft was in the 2600 block of Spearhead Court.

-10:50 p.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person was reported at Fricker’s on Michigan Street.

-10:43 a.m.: theft. A past theft was in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue.

Crashes

Abbott Christopher Reineke, 18, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 8:32 p.m.

Reineke was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he lost control in the snow and hit a concrete retaining wall on the north side of the road.

• Jeffrey Eugene Wheeler, 62, of Sidney, was cited without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:56 p.m.

Wheeler was operating an empty Sidney City School bus westbound on Culvert Street and when he turned southbound on Highland Avenue he hit a parked US Post Office vehicle on the west side of Culvert.

• Lorraine M. Mitchell, 33, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:27 p.m.

Mitchell was traveling eastbound on West Court Street and when she attempted to slow down to stop, her vehicle skid on the wet roadway and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle at the light in front of her that was driven by Dakota Michael Cox, 32, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

