Police log

MONDAY

-11:16 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Speedway on St. Marys Avenue.

-6:34 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Morris Avenue.

-11:29 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of Shelby Street.

-8:47 a.m.: warrant. Vincent Aaron Holman, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Denise R. Manor, 50, of Sidney, was cited with right of way from a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:40 p.m.

Manor was pulling eastbound when making a left turn from a private drive in the 200 block of Pike Street and hit the westbound vehicle, driven by Natalie J. Bisbee, 47, of Sidney, on Pike Street.

• Brittany S. Ceyler, 32, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:40 a.m.

Ceyler was traveling eastbound on Water Street when he lost control on the icy roadway and hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle owned by Jamie Wilks, of Sidney.

• Maria S. Mertz, 35, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:49 p.m.

Mertz was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and when veering to the left, the westbound vehicle driven by Merissa Diane Mae Coburn, 20, of Sidney, on Michigan Street began passing Mertz to the right, but Mertz proceeded with a right hand turn and hit Coburn’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:06 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:45 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:31 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-8:36 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-4:24 a.m. to 8:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-6:07 a.m. to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

-3:18 a.m. to 2:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

FRIDAY

-1:38 a.m. to 11:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-7:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

