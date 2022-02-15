Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:19 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9700 block of Baker Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:43 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3300 block of Chief Tarkee Court.

-12:22 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-11:46 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 6000 block of Botkins Road in New Bremen.

MONDAY

-6:29 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 18000 block of state Route 29 in New Knoxville.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:39 to 7:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

