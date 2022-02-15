SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the months of July and August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Tracy Lynn McVety, 46, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua Robert Hanselman, 31, of Rosewood, was charged with speeding, 77 mph in a 55 mph, $181 fine.

Wesley H. Baldridge, 47, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mary C. K. Schwind, 34, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Cremeans, 44, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension with restrictions, speeding, and driver seat belt violation, and contempt, $155 fine.

Gary Shaffer, 67, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Billie Jean Cox, 30, of Houston, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), $136 fine.

Arieon M. Morgan, 23, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $155 fine.

Katrina Ann Jarrells, 45, of Minster, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Sandra K. Hall, 74, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine paid.

Devante L. Jackson, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Drew Garrett Opperman, 19, of Anna, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Rosas Sanchez Yair, 31, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, 93 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Megan L. E. Hutchins, 24, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Thomas C. Alexander, 56, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Rokhaya Mbengue, 35, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

James Melvin Davis, 80, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Benjamin A. Keown, 30, of Cottondale, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Millicent Tambari Akere, 27, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Dennis Bly, 71, of Parma, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Douglas Allen, 19, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, 88 mph in a 70 mph, $180 fine.

Latrina Michele Bryant, 43, of Newport News, Virginia, was charged with speeding, 89 mph in a 70 mph, $135 fine.

Makia Nicole Burton, 38, of Hazel Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 93 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Greg Harriger, 44, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $313 fine.

Faith Lynn Christian, 24, of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 93 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Allison Marie Crooks, 30, of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 96 mph in a 70 mph, $205 fine.

Douglas Lynn Lorenz, 58, of Dayton, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Wilson Melus, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 114 mph in a 70 mph, $255 fine.

Ha Daya Z Nicks, 22, of Piqua and Bellefontaine, was charged with driving without a license, $216 fine.

Kory Cecil Ownes, 30, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged with speeding, 92 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Kurt Daniel Bohman, 46, of Powell, was charged with speeding, 68 in a 55 mph, amended to speeding 60 mph in a 55 mph, $255 fine.

Andrew R. McPheters, 31, of Highland Heights, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mary Ann Olding, 82, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gurpreet Singh, 30, of South Ozone Park, New York, was charged with speeding, 92 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Callie F. Smith, 19, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.