Village log

TUESDAY

-5:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint of a person with a knife was reported in the 300 block of Versailles Road in Russia.

-7:32 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at East Walnut Street at North Pike Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:51 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 9300 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-8:33 a.m. to 1:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

