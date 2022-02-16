Police log

TUESDAY

-8:51 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported D and S Trailer Park on Fourth Avenue.

-8:25 to 9:07 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

-5:42 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.

-5:07 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-4:50 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 500 block of Aurora Court.

-3:38 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-2:01 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Family Video on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:36 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Agape Distribution on Brooklyn Avenue.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at in the 100 block of Freedom Court.

Crashes

Jaxon Bruce Heath, 20, of DeGraff, was cited with assured clear distance ahead on Tuesday at 4:33 p.m.

Heath was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he hit the rear of the slowed vehicle in traffic in front of him going through the intersection at West Avenue, that was driven by Ronald Lee Davis, 70, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:06 a.m. to 8:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

