Police log

THURSDAY

-1:23 p.m.: proof of licence. Robert T. Hammer, 54, of Sidney, was issued a summons on display/proof of license charges.

WEDNESDAY

-4:58 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Little Ceasars Pizza on Michigan Street.

–2:27 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:36 p.m.: drugs. Police were called about a report of drugs in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:27 a.m.: open container. Police received an open container report at Burger King on Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

