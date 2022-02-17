Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-5:20 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 9700 block of Pasco Montra Road. .

-3:35 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 9600 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-2:43 a.m.: burglary. A burglary in progress was reported in the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

–7:08 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Mason Road at state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:52 a.m. to 2:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:08 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Kelch Road at Fessler Buxton Road in Russia.

–7:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.