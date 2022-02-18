Police log

FRIDAY

-1:12 a.m.: warrant. Dekodda T.R. Goings, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-3:52 p.m.: unauthorized use. An authorized use of a vehicle was reported at Folkerth Trailer Court on Folkerth Avenue.

-12:38 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-9:44 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:19 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-9 a.m.: warrant. Kylee Jean Hicks, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-2:50 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Speedway of North Main Avenue.

-12:37 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on East Court Street.

Crashes

• James A. Reynolds, 73, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday on 7:04 p.m.

Reynolds was northbound on Sixth Avenue stopped at the stop sign at Grove Street when he proceeded into the intersection and when making a right turn hit a sign pole and knocked it down.

• Michael L. McMartin, 32, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-crash on Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

McMartin was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when a dog ran into the road and when he tried to avoid hitting the animal, hit a sewer grate and slid off the roadway and into a yard.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:10 a.m. to 4:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-10:25 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:01 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:38 a.m. to 8:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.