Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

–7:10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6000 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

–5:19 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of McRill Way in Anna.

Crashes

Charles Daniel Barhorst, 19, of Fort Loramie, was cited with speed limits-assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Barhorst was traveling northbound in the 8800 block of state Route 66 when he failed to yield the stopped vehicle in front of him that was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive and hit that vehicle in the rear.

The other vehicle was driven by Bradley T. Albers, 52, of Yorkshire.

Barhorst’s vehicle was towed away by Meyers Towing.

• William Nathaniel Merritt, 21, of Greenville, was cited with fail to yield at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:08 p.m.

Merritt was traveling southbound on Kelch Road when he failed to yield for a stop sign at Fessler Buxton Road, causing the eastbound vehicle on Fessler Buxton Road, driven by Maggie Mae Knapke, 39, of Versailles, to hit the passenger’s side of Merritt’s vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damages and were both towed from the scene by Meyer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:58 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report of downed lines at West Park Street at North Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-7:48 a.m. to 9:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

