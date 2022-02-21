Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:23 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted in the 1300 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-noon: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3800 block of Knoop Johnson Road.

-10:18 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10900 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-10:21 a.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75 in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:32 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 20000 block of state Route 119 in Maplewood.

SUNDAY

-10:51 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of Lockport Trail in Piqua.

SATURDAY

-8:46 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 104 on I-75 in Botkins.

-7:16 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street in Anna.

FRIDAY

-3:48 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 14000 block of Staley Road in Anna.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:51 a.m.

John J. Wilding, 68, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on state Route 29 when he hit the rear of the slowing vehicle in front of him about to turn, that was driven by Benjamin Stuart, 43, of Dayton.

Anna Rescue responded to transport Wilding to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 13 at 8:18 p.m.

Pamela Sue Elaine Edens, 19, of Lakeview, was traveling eastbound on state Route 706 when she hit an ice patch on road, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a drainage culvert in a driveway in the 18500 block of state Route 706, then rolled over before coming to a stop in the driveway.

Edens was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:10 a.m.: gas leak. A gas leak was reported in the 600 block of Enterprise Drive in Fort Loramie.

-12:48 a.m. to 10:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-6:31 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a third fire alarm for a structure fire at 14510 state Route 6 in Jackson Center.

-12:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 2500 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

-7:49 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Eilerman Road at Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-7:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SATURDAY

-10:06 to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-7:36 to 7:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

