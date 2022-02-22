Sidney, Piqua residents sentenced to prison

SIDNEY — Recent sentencing documents the substance-related crimes that are creating a double-plague upon Sidney and Piqua residents during COVID-19.

Justin M. Cooper, 25, of Piqua, was sentenced to between four and six years in prison (with 98 days of jail credit) for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and nine months in prison to run concurrently for the amended charge of attempted operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a fifth-degree felony. When on Dec. 17, 2021, Cooper pleaded guilty, the state dismissed the remaining six charges, including the major drug offender specification. Cooper’s sentencing also included a three-year driver’s license suspension, mandatory drug and alcohol counseling, OVI license plates, all costs of prosecution, and a minimum, mandatory post-release probation of two years, with up to five years of discretionary probation. The grand jury found that $655 in cash and Cooper’s .357 Revolver was subject to forfeiture, which was the also the determination at sentencing. Cooper was initially indicted, for events allegedly occurring on or about March 31 and May 1, 2021, on eight drug-related charges. These included four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine and pharmacophore, a synthetic cannabinoid), one first-degree and three third-degree felonies, one count of tampering with evidence (attempted to hide a backpack containing a meth pipe and methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools (bags and other drug paraphernalia), his fifth DUI offense within 10 years, a fifth-degree felony, and illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony.

Jeffery L. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison; that is, nine months for each of the four fifth-degree felony drug trafficking counts, which are to be served consecutively, and all costs of prosecution. Eichelberger was initially indicted on seven drug trafficking charges (heroin and fentanyl) alleged to occur on or about July 8, 12, and 15 through 17, 2019, each being fifth-degree felonies. On Dec. 10, 2021, Eichelberger entered a plea of guilty to four of the seven fifth-degree felony charges, and the additional three charges were dismissed.

Tara Rae Wilson, 31, at large/of Sidney, was sentenced to a total of nearly three years (34 months) in prison, 17 months for each count, which are to be served consecutively, along with all costs of prosecution. Wilson was initially indicted on three charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine) on or about May 27 and June 3, 2020, each being fourth-degree felonies. On Dec. 10, 2021, Wilson entered a plea of guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each being fourth-degree felonies, and the court dismissed the remainder.

Joshua R. Holman, 35, of Piqua, was sentenced to approximately 8 months (240 days) in the Shelby County Jail; that is, 120 days to each count, along with $525 in fines and all costs of prosecution. Holman was initially indicted on one charge of harassment with bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, a second offence in the last 10 years of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor, and refusal with a prior OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. On or about Aug. 30, 2021, Holman, who had previously been convicted of an OVI, was allegedly again driving under the influence of alcohol and refused to submit to testing, and had, during the encounter with Officer Megan O’Brian who performed the arrest, spit on her. Holman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted harassment with bodily substance, a first-degree misdemeanor, and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, while the third charge was dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Meyer, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation, a $200 fine, required completion of domestic violence counseling, as well as drug and alcohol counseling, no contact with the victim, and all costs of prosecution, after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of attempted domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony On Jan. 3, 2022. Meyer was initially indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, when, on or about Oct. 25, 2021, Meyer allegedly struck the victim on or near her face.

Darrell Earl Clark, 39, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation (with five days of jail credit), a $300 fine ($100 for each count), required completion of drug and alcohol counseling, required employment, and all costs of prosecution for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), third- and fourth-degree felonies, and one count of trafficking in drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. Three additional charges were dropped after he entered a plea of guilty on Jan. 7, 2022. Clark was initially indicted on six drug trafficking crimes allegedly occurring on or about Feb. 2, 2021, March 11, 2021, March 25 and 26, 2021, as well as March 30, 2021: two third-degree felonies for aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine); two fourth-degree felonies for aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine) and being a person who is selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug (Buspirone Hydrochloride); and two fifth-degree felonies for trafficking in drugs (fentanyl).

David M. Brooks, 25, of the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of probation (with 46 days of jail credit), required completion of treatment at WORTH or another community-based correctional facility, and all costs of prosecution, after pleading guilty on Jan. 6, 2022, to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, while the state dismissed three other charges. Brooks was initially indicted on five felony drug-related charges. These included four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each being third-degree felonies, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

William Stegeman, 65, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation and all costs of prosecution. He was initially indicted on one charge of failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Sept. 2021, Stegeman failed to notify the Sheriff after changing his residence, following his previous conviction of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 10, 2021, Stegeman pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fifth-degree felony.

The inability to follow the rules of probation resulted in additional sentencing.

William Alexis Morale Lozada, 28, of Sidney, was sentenced to continuation of his existing probation, and the required successful completion of treatment at MonDay Community Correctional Institution, and all costs of prosecution, after admitting he violated the terms of his probation. Lozada was initially charged with 25 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, which included eight fourth-degree felonies and seventeen second-degree felonies. On or about Feb. 11-13 and May 8, 2020, Lozada allegedly shared sexually explicit videos involving minors in a Kik messaging group and possessed additional videos on his cell phone. After entering a plea agreement on Oct. 29, 2021, Lozada was convicted on Dec. 15, 2020, on three fourth-degree felonies, while the remaining 22 (comprised of both fourth- and second-degree felonies) were dismissed. At that time, Lozada was labeled as a Tier 2 sex offender and was originally sentenced to 15 years of probation (five years for each count), a $500 fine, completion of a sex offender evaluation, 45 days of house arrest in the bracelet program, and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution. The sentencing stipulated that should Lozada violate his probation, he could serve a prison term of four and a half years (18 months for each count to be served consecutively for a total of 54 months), as well as five years of mandatory probation.

Daniel Strunk, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to 1 year in prison (12 months for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and 12 months for one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, to be served concurrently) for violating probation after testing positive on or about Nov. 24, 2021, for Methamphetamine and Amphetamine. On or about April 21, 2020, Strunk was initially indicted on aggregated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools (Methamphetamine in a bag), both being fifth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony that was dismissed. The conditions of sentencing included five years of probation, treatment at the WORTH Center, and all costs of prosecution, that, if violated, could result in up to a one-year prison sentence for each count, followed by three years of discretionary probation. Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, 2021, the probation officer noted that Strunk was found to possess drug paraphernalia, admitted to using and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2020, and on Jan. 4, defense counsel filed a request for a continuance because Strunk was in a residential treatment program at Nova Behavioral Health until Feb. 2, 2022. The request for a continuance was denied on Jan. 5, and when he failed to appear for sentencing on Jan. 5, 2022, a warrant was issued for Strunk’s arrest.