Police log

MONDAY

-7:09 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Harmon Field on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:21 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at South Main Avenue at East Court Street.

-1:37 to 3:39 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-1:32 p.m.: threats. Threats were reported at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

-1:29 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-7:51 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at SMT Industries Inc. on Ross Street.

-6:58 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported at Plygem at Campbell Road.

-2:50 a.m.: warrant. Gary Lee Sullenberger, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-9:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-8:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-5:23 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Mojitos on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:57 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-11:12 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-9:40 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at the Wagner Building on Fair Road.

-7:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Main Stop Drive Thru on North Main Avenue.

-6:59 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at the Clinton Township Garage on Fourth Avenue.

-12:04 p.m.: threats. Threats were reported at Game Stop on Michigan Street.

-7:38 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 300 block of South Vandemark Road.

-6 a.m.: fictitious registration: Richard Leonard Chickering, 37, no address listed, was arrested on fictitious registration charges.

FRIDAY

-3:39 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:51 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-12:51 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at North West Main Avenue at Pike Street.

-12:11 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

Meggan Ronae O’Brien, 24, of Sidney, was backing a city of Sidney police cruiser up in the rear police parking lot when when she hit a another police cruiser parked behind her.

• Cody Lee Koppin, 24, of Anna, was cited with obeying traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:46 p.m.

Koppin was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when he ran the read light at the Interstate 78 exit ramp and hit the northbound vehicle exiting the exit ramp 90, that was driven by Tyler S. Hoaglin, 28, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:31 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:13 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:07 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-12:14 to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

