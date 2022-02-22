Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:48 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1100 block of Stephens Road in Sidney.

-9:36 a.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 1200 block of Campbell Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:13 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 1600 block of South Liberty Street in Russia.

-6:52 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center

MONDAY

-11 p.m.: loud party. A loud party/music was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of East Court Street in Sidney.

-10:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-11:03 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.