Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-11:48 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1100 block of Stephens Road in Sidney.
-9:36 a.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 1200 block of Campbell Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-2:13 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 1600 block of South Liberty Street in Russia.
-6:52 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center
MONDAY
-11 p.m.: loud party. A loud party/music was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-5:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of East Court Street in Sidney.
-10:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
MONDAY
-11:03 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.
