Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damaging was reported in the 14000 block of Fulton Road in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm in the 300 block of Westwood Drive in Russia.

–3:05 to 9:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

–6:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.