Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:30 a.m.: felonious assault. Selena Cheyene Ramirez, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on felonious assault charges.

TUESDAY

-10:05 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at St. Marys Avenue at state Route 29.

-9:51 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 500 block of South West Avenue.

-6:41 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-5:42 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-4:44 p.m.: harassments. Harassments were reported at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-3:59 p.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

-3:51 p.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-3:51 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported D and S Trailer Park on Fourth Avenue.

-3:48 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-3:15 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Dollar General on West Court Street.

-9:08 a.m.: threats. Threats were reported at Emerson Elementary School on Campbell Road.

Crashes

Mary A. Smith, 46, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Smith was facing the south on Fifth Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn onto state Route 47 and was hit by the westbound vehicle on state Route 47, driven by Craig A. Steiner, 41, of Piqua, causing damage to both vehicles.

• Aric B.M. Engle, 19, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:20 a.m.

Engle was parked facing the east on the east side of the 800 block of Taft Street when he struck the rear of the parked vehicle in front of him that is owned by Ethan Daniel Hockaday, of Sidney, as he was attempting to pull out to leave the location.

• Michael D. Fogt, 43, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on

Fogt was backed out of a private driveway in the 1100 block of Abbott Court he hit the left side of the parked vehicle on the east side of the street that is owned by Christopher L. Cavinder, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5 to 8:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.