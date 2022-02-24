Cornett sentenced to prison

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was sentenced to prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

James D. Cornett, 40, was sentenced to a total of 17 months in prison (17 months for each count to be served concurrently), up to two years of discretionary probation, and all costs of prosecution, for two fourth-degree felony charges of aggravated drug trafficking (Methamphetamine and PCP), after pleading guilty on Jan. 3, 2022.

In exchange a guilty plea on these two charges, seven other charges were dismissed. Cornett was initially indicted on a total of nine drug trafficking charges — three fourth-degree felonies (aggravated trafficking in Methamphetamine and PCP) and six fifth-degree felonies (trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl), for events that allegedly occurred on or about Jan. 26 and Jan 29, 2021.

Cornett spent roughly the last 20 years on a downward spiral as an apparent consequence of drug and alcohol abuse, and a failure to respond to increasing levels of legal intervention.

Along with Cornett, three additional drug-addiction related crimes were sentenced recently.

Nathan E. Spurlock, 32, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation (with one day of jail credit) , a fine of $200, successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling and the Thinking for a Change program, required employment, and all costs of prosecution, after entering a plea of guilty on Jan. 10, 2022, to one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. Two other charges were dismissed. For events that allegedly occurred on or around April 22, 2022, Spurlock was initially indicted on three drug-related charges: aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), possessing criminal tools (bag and container), and drug possession (Buprenorphine, an opioid), each being fifth-degree felonies.

Trent E. Wolford, 42, of Yorkshire, was sentenced to five years of probation (with four days of jail credit), a $200 fine, successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling and the STAR House program, as well as all costs of prosecution, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, after pleading guilty on Jan. 10, 2022. A second charge was dismissed. For events allegedly occurring on or about Dec. 6, 2020, Wolford was initially indicted on two drug-related charges: aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (a pipe), a fifth-degree felony.

Sondra K. Deal, 60, at large, was sentenced to five years of probation, successful completion of the WORTH Center program and afterwards placement in a recovery home, as well as all costs of prosecution, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Two additional fourth-degree felonies were dismissed after pleading guilty on Jan. 3, 2022. Deal was initially indicted on four charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), each being a fourth-degree felony, for events allegedly occurring on or about Oct. 30, 2020, May 7, 2021, and May 18, 2021.

The inability to follow the rules of probation resulted in additional sentencing.

Alexis Cecil, 22, of Sidney, was sentenced to one month (30 days) in the Shelby County Jail, required employment, and all costs of prosecution, for violating probation. Cecil was initially indicted on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. From Aug. 2019 through Aug. 2020, she allegedly engaged in the business of producing counterfeit checks. The charge was reduced to counterfeiting after pleading guilty on Feb. 5, 2021, and sentencing occurred on March 20, 2021, for which she was sentenced to paying $1,037 for the Sidney Foodmart, located at 1206 Michigan Street in Sidney, successful completion of a mental health assessment and counseling, as well as paying all costs of prosecution. According to the original sentence, violating its conditions would lead to a more restrictive or longer sanction, including a basic prison term of one and a half years (18 months) and up to three years of discretionary post-release probation. Then on or about Jan. 11, 2022, and Jan. 18, 2022, Cecil allegedly quit her job, failing to notify and then being dishonest about, her employment status with the probation officer.

