Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:55 p.m.: warrant. Kyrsten Nichole Reilly, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:29 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

-8:06 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-12:42 p.m.: drugs. Police were called about a report of drugs in the 1100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

-10:48 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-9:42 a.m. threats. Threats were reported at Compassionate Care on North Ohio Avenue.

-9:15 a.m.: aggravated menacing. Vincent C. Hicks, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on aggravated menacing charges.

–5:11 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-4:07 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:30 to 3:07 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from the same property in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Joseph Gray, 55, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.

Gray was traveling westbound on Fair Road when he failed to stop in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him in traffic that was driven by Myra Cyphers, 55, of Piqua.

• Ethan A. Evans, 17, of New Weston, was cited with obeying traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:11 p.m.

Evans was traveling south on St. Marys Avenue when he ran the red light at West Russell Road and hit the vehicle turning left onto St. Marys Avenue from West Russell Road, on its driver’s side rear tire, that was driven by Jeffery A. Lochard, 46, of Sidney.

• Hunter N. Evans, 19, of Covington, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 18, at 5:57 p.m.

Evan was exiting a private lot traveling west when he attempted to turn south on South Kuther Road, lost control, spun around and began to travel east on South Kuther Road, and then was hit by the northbound vehicle, driven by Jana Ravenscroft, 60, of Piqua.

• Norah Houts, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10:25 p.m.

Houts was traveling eastbound on East Russell Road when she lost control and slid off the road on the north side and then hit a tree in the front yard of 408 E. Russell Road.

Houts was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health. The vehicle she was operating was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Eric F. Nungestere, 54, of Bloomdale, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10:36 a.m.

Nungestere was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road when he attempted to turn left into the Kroger parking lot on Michigan Street hit the walk/don’t walk traffic signal at the location.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

