Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:04 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1300 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

-2:29 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2300 block of Aldrin Drive in Sidney.

–7:43 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Pasco Montra Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:27 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Robb Street.

–10:03 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at East Mason Road at Thompson Road.

–7:46 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 13800 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

–7:09 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 300 block of West State Street in Botkins.

–7:08 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5500 block of Smith Road in Houston.

WEDNESDAY

-4:06 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 10300 block of Amsterdam Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:02 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 274 in New Bremen.

-7:08 to 9:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-1:39 a.m.: crash with injuries. A citation was issued after a crash was reported in the 14900 block of County Road 25A in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

