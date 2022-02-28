Police log

SUNDAY

-8:07 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-7:25 p.m.: disturbance. A disturbance was reported at Marco’s Pizza on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:30 a.m.: warrant. Shawn Michael Moorman, 44, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-10:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. A report shots were heard fire in the area of South Avenue at East Clay Street.

-10:43 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:35 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Rolling Hills Skate on Russell Road.

-8:15 p.m.: counterfeiting. Fake money was reported received at Rolling Hills Skate on Russell Road.

-8:03 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-6:25 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-2:11 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at a property in the 800 block on Broadway Avenue.

-9:30 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of South West Avenue.

-3:47 a.m.: warrant. Travis Edmond Nelson, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-5:11 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-3:55 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Marathon gas station on Milligan Court.

-11:18 a.m.: theft. A past theft was in the 800 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-9:03 a.m.: warrant. Derrell K. Jackson, 29, ofHamtrack, Michigan, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:57 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-3:47 a.m. to 7:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

