SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Chardonnay Sharmarah Carr, 34, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kimberly Hutchinson, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license, 20 days in jail (or house arrest program), one year of probation, $486 fine.
Damon D. Cook, Jr., 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jace Conrad, 21, of Sidney, was charged with during under suspension with restrictions (dismissed under the LIP program), $113 fine.
Rocco Giovanni Catanzarite, 35, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Bernadette M. Stager, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 42 mph in a 25 mph, $141 fine.
Adam Kamal Atwan, 26, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Vicki Lyn Pitman, 33, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Daniel J. Zimmerman, 25, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nicholas Creamer, 38, of St. Paris, was charged with failure to use turn signal, $130 fine.
Phillip Matthew Beck, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license and failure to maintain reasonable control, $211 fine.
James M. Wall, III, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 65 mph in a 35 mph, $205 fine.
Julianne Marie Weigandt, 54, of Minster, was charged with speeding, 83 mph in a 55 mph, $211 fine.
Harold Fouts, Jr., 28, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Mary E. Bishop, 46, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, $136 fine.
Taylor M. Morris, 30, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Amelia Alexander, 62, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, 50 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.
Hailey Rose Poore, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jeffrey B. Martin, 59, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, $136 fine.
Mary C. Mays, 71, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Jaysen W. Coleman, 24, of Bellefontaine, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $307 fine.
Troy VanFleet, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension (dismissed under the LIP program), $107 fine.
James E. Mosier, Jr., 62, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Rick John Bachman, 67, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Thomas A. Brewster, 38, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Katharine M. Cottingim, 27, of Camden, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Antonio Bernard Crumbley, 42, of Riverdale, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tiffany R. Davis, 33, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jared Keith Faulkner, 37, of Oneonta, Alabama, was charged with speeding, 91 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.
Elisa Darlene Godinez Galvan, 30, of Jackson Center, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Constance M. Greve, 47, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ashley N. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, case re-openend.
Julie Herbst, 40, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Distin Dale Jones, 22, of Security, Colorado, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alexander Michael Kennedy, 21, of Edgewood, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christina A. Knerr, 42, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Trevor Q. Seger, 22, of Minster, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, $136 fine.
Roger D. Strunk, 70, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Stefani K. Vaughn, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, 10 days of house arrest, $488 fine.
Kylee Ann Kohli, 27, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kurtis K. Large, 25, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Jessica Lynn Moore, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Charles B. Hicks, 51, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Zackary Wayne McKibben, 19, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tina Laa Mertz, 49, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Lanes Pierce, 35, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Logan K. Renner, 28, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joshua Phillip Ja’quar Sams, 33, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Neil A. Schroer, 62, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dante Rogelio Serrano, 21, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kenneth Gene Sharp, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael E. Stout, 60, of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 99 mph in a 70 mph, and driver seat belt violation, $235 fine.
Rachael Swank, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lauren Mackenzie Turner, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Paula A. Vanover, 58, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, 76 mph in a 55 mph, $175 fine.
Ian Z. Heintz, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Kevin Lee Harriger, 47, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license/driving under suspension, $263 fine.
Allison Nichole Cassel Smith, 25, of Piqua, was charged with driving with an expired license, $136 fine.
Terri Lee Cooper, 68, of Sidney, was charged with traffic in Tawawa Park, $136 fine.
Victor Vladimir Manoli, 26, of Columbus, was charged with improper lane change (amended to lighted lights required), $255 fine.
Gerald Romaker, 71, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Damian Williams, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 59 mph in a 35 mph, $181 fine.
Robert L. Grau, 46, of Piqua, was charged with failure to drive within a lane, $136 fine.
Trayvonte D. Henry, 27, of Sidney, was charged with backing vehicle resulting in accident, $136 fine.
Christian Matthew Smith, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Tyler Gene Emans, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 52 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.
Ladonna Michele Deleon, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Stephanie Starr Kapnick, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Traci Lynn Koontz, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 47 mph in a 25 mph, $175 fine.
William Stratton, 66, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 47 mph in a 25 mph, $181 fine.
Brooke Elizabeth Langan, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jonathan R. Palmer, 31, of Piqua, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Marcy J. Lind, 50, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.
Timothy Alan Blase, Jr., 24, of Springfield, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.