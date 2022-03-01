SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Chardonnay Sharmarah Carr, 34, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly Hutchinson, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license, 20 days in jail (or house arrest program), one year of probation, $486 fine.

Damon D. Cook, Jr., 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jace Conrad, 21, of Sidney, was charged with during under suspension with restrictions (dismissed under the LIP program), $113 fine.

Rocco Giovanni Catanzarite, 35, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Bernadette M. Stager, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 42 mph in a 25 mph, $141 fine.

Adam Kamal Atwan, 26, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vicki Lyn Pitman, 33, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel J. Zimmerman, 25, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas Creamer, 38, of St. Paris, was charged with failure to use turn signal, $130 fine.

Phillip Matthew Beck, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license and failure to maintain reasonable control, $211 fine.

James M. Wall, III, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 65 mph in a 35 mph, $205 fine.

Julianne Marie Weigandt, 54, of Minster, was charged with speeding, 83 mph in a 55 mph, $211 fine.

Harold Fouts, Jr., 28, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Mary E. Bishop, 46, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, $136 fine.

Taylor M. Morris, 30, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Amelia Alexander, 62, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, 50 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Hailey Rose Poore, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jeffrey B. Martin, 59, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, $136 fine.

Mary C. Mays, 71, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jaysen W. Coleman, 24, of Bellefontaine, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $307 fine.

Troy VanFleet, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension (dismissed under the LIP program), $107 fine.

James E. Mosier, Jr., 62, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Rick John Bachman, 67, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas A. Brewster, 38, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katharine M. Cottingim, 27, of Camden, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Antonio Bernard Crumbley, 42, of Riverdale, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tiffany R. Davis, 33, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jared Keith Faulkner, 37, of Oneonta, Alabama, was charged with speeding, 91 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Elisa Darlene Godinez Galvan, 30, of Jackson Center, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Constance M. Greve, 47, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley N. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, case re-openend.

Julie Herbst, 40, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Distin Dale Jones, 22, of Security, Colorado, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexander Michael Kennedy, 21, of Edgewood, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christina A. Knerr, 42, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Trevor Q. Seger, 22, of Minster, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, $136 fine.

Roger D. Strunk, 70, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Stefani K. Vaughn, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, 10 days of house arrest, $488 fine.

Kylee Ann Kohli, 27, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kurtis K. Large, 25, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jessica Lynn Moore, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles B. Hicks, 51, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zackary Wayne McKibben, 19, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tina Laa Mertz, 49, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Lanes Pierce, 35, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Logan K. Renner, 28, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua Phillip Ja’quar Sams, 33, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Neil A. Schroer, 62, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dante Rogelio Serrano, 21, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth Gene Sharp, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael E. Stout, 60, of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 99 mph in a 70 mph, and driver seat belt violation, $235 fine.

Rachael Swank, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lauren Mackenzie Turner, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paula A. Vanover, 58, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, 76 mph in a 55 mph, $175 fine.

Ian Z. Heintz, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kevin Lee Harriger, 47, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license/driving under suspension, $263 fine.

Allison Nichole Cassel Smith, 25, of Piqua, was charged with driving with an expired license, $136 fine.

Terri Lee Cooper, 68, of Sidney, was charged with traffic in Tawawa Park, $136 fine.

Victor Vladimir Manoli, 26, of Columbus, was charged with improper lane change (amended to lighted lights required), $255 fine.

Gerald Romaker, 71, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Damian Williams, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 59 mph in a 35 mph, $181 fine.

Robert L. Grau, 46, of Piqua, was charged with failure to drive within a lane, $136 fine.

Trayvonte D. Henry, 27, of Sidney, was charged with backing vehicle resulting in accident, $136 fine.

Christian Matthew Smith, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Tyler Gene Emans, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 52 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Ladonna Michele Deleon, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Stephanie Starr Kapnick, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Traci Lynn Koontz, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 47 mph in a 25 mph, $175 fine.

William Stratton, 66, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 47 mph in a 25 mph, $181 fine.

Brooke Elizabeth Langan, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jonathan R. Palmer, 31, of Piqua, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Marcy J. Lind, 50, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Timothy Alan Blase, Jr., 24, of Springfield, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.