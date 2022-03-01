Police log

TUESDAY

-12:36 a.m.: warrant. Teresa D. Wentz, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-11:12 p.m.: damage in progress. Damage in progress was reported at Plygem on Campbell Road.

-5:45 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of Kossuth Street.

-4:49 p.m.: trespassing. Police was called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:54 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at Emerson Elementary School on Campbell Road.

Crashes

Edward Franklin Gold, 70, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:34 a.m.

Gold was backing out of a driveway in the 300 block of East Robinson Street onto the roadway when he hit a another vehicle backing out of a driveway across the street, driven by Barbara Jill Givens, 63, of Sidney.

• Noah Scott Reineke, 21, of Sidney, was cited with a speeding violation after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:42 a.m.

Reineke was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop and hit the stopped vehicle in front of him at the intersection of Third Avenue, that was driven by Ryan Daulton, 29, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:58 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:48 to 9:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

