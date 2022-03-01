Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:47 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 29 at Mason Road in Sidney.

-3 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted in the 500 block of Wagner Avenue.

MONDAY

-8:08 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at County Road 25A at Sharp Road in Sidney.

-3:27 a.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted at Main and Lane Streets in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-5:48 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6200 block of Stoker Road.

SATURDAY

-2:47 p.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Sidney.

-noon: theft. A theft was reported in the 8000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

FRIDAY

-5:30 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted in the 2600 block of Michigan Street.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:10 p.m.: ATV compaint. A complaint with a motorcycle or ATV was reported at Smith and Houston Roads in Houston.

SUNDAY

-1:37 a.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

SATURDAY

-8:40 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 4800 block of Johns Road in Houston.

-4:42 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Houston Road.

-3:05 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 200 block of Miami River Road.

FRIDAY

-10:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

-2:10 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.

-10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:19 a.m. to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-9:50 a.m. to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-4:45 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-10:06 to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-1:28 to 9:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on state Route 29 just north of its intersection with Mason Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN030222CarCrash.jpg One of the vehicles involved in a crash on state Route 29 just north of its intersection with Mason Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.