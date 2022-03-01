Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-7:47 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 29 at Mason Road in Sidney.
-3 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted in the 500 block of Wagner Avenue.
MONDAY
-8:08 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at County Road 25A at Sharp Road in Sidney.
-3:27 a.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted at Main and Lane Streets in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-5:48 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6200 block of Stoker Road.
SATURDAY
-2:47 p.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Sidney.
-noon: theft. A theft was reported in the 8000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
FRIDAY
-5:30 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted in the 2600 block of Michigan Street.
Village log
TUESDAY
-5:10 p.m.: ATV compaint. A complaint with a motorcycle or ATV was reported at Smith and Houston Roads in Houston.
SUNDAY
-1:37 a.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.
SATURDAY
-8:40 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 4800 block of Johns Road in Houston.
-4:42 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Houston Road.
-3:05 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 200 block of Miami River Road.
FRIDAY
-10:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 100 block of Brookside Drive.
-2:10 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.
-10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-4:19 a.m. to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
MONDAY
-9:50 a.m. to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
SUNDAY
-4:45 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
SATURDAY
-10:06 to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
FRIDAY
-1:28 to 9:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.