Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:10 a.m.: warrant. Robert R. Johnson, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-6:37 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-5:54 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-1:35 a.m.: Fraud. Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Dart Mouth Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a crash on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Melanie A. Fogt, 64, of Sidney, told police Ty Scott, 42, of Sidney, ran in front of her vehicle in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road. Scott told police he was walking when he was hit by Fogt. Witnesses told police Scott ran in front of Fogt’s truck and was sitting up prior to police arriving.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

