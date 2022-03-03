Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:45 p.m.: warrant. Kristen Renee Phlipot, 45, of Minster, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:19 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

-10:51 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-10:02 a.m.: warrant. Shawn M. Martin, 58, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:54 a.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 800 block of Park Street.

-8:52 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

-8:48 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at Jackson Towers on East North Street.

-6:03 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at AVI on Milligan Court.

-4:07 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 100 block of North Wilkinson Avenue.

-3:54 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 100 block of North Wilkinson Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:10 a.m. to 9:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-7:01 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:.13 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

