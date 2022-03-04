Police log

THURSDAY

-8:38 to 9:20 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress and a past theft was reported at the same property in the 500 block of South West Avenue.

-8:32 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Sidney Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood Street.

-7:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 200 block of Maple Street.

-4:39 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-3:41 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at East Court Street at South Ohio Avenue.

-8:32 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

-1:50 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of East Clay Street.

-1:35 p.m.: criminal trespass. Joshua N. Fleming, 43, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-1:10 to 1:35 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person at Bridges Community Action Center on Childrens Home Road.

-11:53 a.m.: warrant. Brandt Mathis Kellem, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant as well as criminal trespass and damaging and obstructing official business charges.

-4:28 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 300 block of Oak Avenue.

Crashes

Sarah R. Savage, 36, Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:47 a.m.

Savage was stopped on Piper Street at St. Marys Avenue when she failed to yield the right of way and hit the southbound vehicle on St. Marys Avenue, driven by Angela D. Coverstone, 35, of Celina.

After the initial collision, Coverstone’s vehicle continued south and hit the home at 737 St. Marys Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:06 to 10:05 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-6:16 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-6:08 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

